Denver to payout $1.6 million settlement claims to protestors following George Floyd

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Denver City Council voted to approve a total payout of more than $1.6 million to protestors who were injured by police during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

According to our partners from 9news, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of seven protestors.

All plaintiffs were represented by the law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman, a Denver legal group specializing in civil rights cases.

The largest of these payouts came to a total of $575,000 from a participant, who 9news states, was helping a woman suffering from tear gas when he was shot by Denver Police officers with rubber bullets.

The protestor required 22 stitches and other surgeries to fully recover.

Denver had to payout $485,000 to USA Today journalist Trevor Hughes, who was also shot with a rubber bullet while covering the protest.

