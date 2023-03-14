Coors Light introduces beer-flavored Coors-icles this March Madness

CHICAGO, Ill. (KRDO) -- In honor of March Madness, Coors Light introduced new beer-flavored popsicles, dubbed "Coors-icles."

Coors Light officials said it's hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames, that's why they've made the Coors-iscles.

These non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles are inspired by the flavor of an ice-cold Coors Light. While there isn't any alcohol in these, they're still intended for consumers 21 and older.

Coors Light

Fans can purchase a six-pack of Coors-icles at shop.coorslight.com starting Tuesday, March 14. They will also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament. Coors Light said that way fans can crack open a really cold one while watching the games.