Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:19 AM

Coors Light introduces beer-flavored Coors-icles this March Madness

Coors Light

CHICAGO, Ill. (KRDO) -- In honor of March Madness, Coors Light introduced new beer-flavored popsicles, dubbed "Coors-icles."

Coors Light officials said it's hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames, that's why they've made the Coors-iscles.

These non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles are inspired by the flavor of an ice-cold Coors Light. While there isn't any alcohol in these, they're still intended for consumers 21 and older.

Coors Light

Fans can purchase a six-pack of Coors-icles at shop.coorslight.com starting Tuesday, March 14. They will also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament. Coors Light said that way fans can crack open a really cold one while watching the games.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content