Air Force thinks of Army and Navy even during spring football
The Air Force football team thinks about their service academy rivals, Army and Navy even during spring football.
The Air Force football team thinks about their service academy rivals, Army and Navy even during spring football.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.