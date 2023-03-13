Gas prices in Colorado Springs drop more than 10 cents in a week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fuel prices in Colorado Springs dropped more than 10 cents since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 246 stations in the city, gas fell 11.3 cents, averaging $3.88/g Monday. Compared to one month ago in February, gas prices fell 17.1 cents.

The cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.34/g Sunday, with the most expensive being $4.29/g.

Fuel prices are also 5.3 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.

While the national average price of gas rose 8 cents per gallon in the last week, the national average is still cheaper than in Colorado Springs, sitting at $3.44/g Monday.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

March 13, 2022: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $4.32/g)

March 13, 2021: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 13, 2020: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

March 13, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 13, 2018: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

March 13, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 13, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.93/g)

March 13, 2015: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

March 13, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

March 13, 2013: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.85/g, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.94/g.

Fort Collins- $3.99/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week's $4.05/g.

Statewide- $3.87/g, down 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.96/g.

For more data from GasBuddy, click here.