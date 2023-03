COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in Security-Widefield Monday afternoon.

CSFD said Engine 11 responded to the grass fire burning near the area of Milton E. Proby Pkwy. and S. Academy Blvd. The fire burned 50 feet by 50 feet.

At 2:46 p.m., CSFD said Security Fire Department has also responded and the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.