Cool Monday, but warmer Tuesday

Relatively quiet the through Wednesday before winter returns Thursday.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds and cool temperatures. Highs today will max out in the upper-40s to the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will fall into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday as highs climb into the 60s and 70s. Snow returns to the mountains on Wednesday... and we'll see a period of rain and snow across the the plains starting Thursday morning. Much colder for the end of the week.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

