A new partnership at Mitchell High School will help students with college and career readiness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mitchell High School and School District 11 (D11) is partnering with Peak Education to help high school students prepare for college and careers.

Peak Education is a post-secondary mentoring service that helps students and families develop college and career readiness.

“Having strong relationships with community partners is a key part of our strategy to revitalize the Mitchell High School Experience. Peak Education’s proven model will not only positively impact the students being directly served, but it will also have a ripple effect on college and career readiness throughout our building.” Mitchell High School Principal George Smith

In the new partnership, Peak Education will work with sophomores and incoming eighth-grade students at Mitchell to provide programming and mentorship through 12th grade and beyond.

Mitchell High School will be the second District 11 high school to partner with Peak Education. The first was Palmer High School.