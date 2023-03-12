Skip to Content
CSCS tops Vanguard to claim 3A state crown

It didn't seem likely that Colorado Springs Christian could continue its dominance through the playoffs. It happened. It didn't seem likely they'd be able to stunt Vanguard. It happened. It didn't seem likely a freshman would be the most unstoppable force on the floor. It happened.

Kinley Asp scored 29 points, and CSCS put the clamps on Vanguard in the second half to secure a 57-41 win, an the 3A state crown.

"I was just so excited, and I had tears of happiness," said Asp. "I was like, all the work that we've put in, all of the grind that we've put in, we're staying hungry for that ring. We just got that ring."

Asp scored from everywhere on the floor, and made plays to her teammates. A clutch fourth-quarter three, and a layup, plus the foul, highlighted her standout performance.

"I love pressure," she said. "I just love being in it. I think I thrive on it."

It's going to be a long three more years for opponents who have to guard her.

