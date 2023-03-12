Brendan Fraser wins best-actor Oscar in career comeback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brendan Fraser has won the Oscar for best actor, completing the kind of career comeback that Hollywood has always loved. He accepted the trophy for “The Whale,” in which Fraser plays a 600-pound reclusive gay English teacher desperate to restore his relationship with his daughter. Fraser was a big star in the 1990s, known for “George of the Jungle” and “The Mummy” trilogy. Then he all but disappeared, caught up in personal issues involving divorce, his mother’s death, health problems and an alleged assault by the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

