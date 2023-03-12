30 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple animal rescue organizations gathered in a Pueblo warehouse Saturday to treat 30 dogs, after rescuing them from a hoarding situation in the city.

Volunteers with CLAWA Rescue, MaxFund, and Cooper's Companions gave the dogs flea baths and vaccinations, before sending them to their foster homes.

"Not one single rescue can take on 40 dogs, but if we all band together and we all take five or six, you can you can do a whole lot more," said Natalie Galvin, a board member for CLAWA Rescue.

Galvin said the dogs were rescued from a Pueblo home that grew unable to care for them after four dogs multiplied into 40 in the span of a year and a half.

Now, the rescues are bearing the costs of preparing them for adoption.

"No Kill Colorado was able to donate enough shots for all of them to get their first vaccines," said Galvin. "Each dog, they say, ranges anywhere from $250-300, upwards if they stay in the rescue for a long time."

Galvin says it can cost more than $100 to spay or neuter a dog, but the process is the most important for making sure owners don't find themselves in situations with more animals than they can handle.

The rescue organizations are also responsible for buying food for foster homes, which makes the costs continue to stack up.

"These bills are going to come in back to back on top of each other, so we just need help," said Galvin.

If you'd like to help with those costs, you can donate here at this verified fundraiser.