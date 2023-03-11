Pueblo West mom pushes for more programs for people with disabilities

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO)--Pueblo West mom Elizabeth Harmes worked with the Pueblo Regional Center, a state human services agency, to create a swim program suitable for people with disabilities. But now, the pool there has since closed since mid-February due to an unexpected leak.

"Recently it was determined our pool experienced an unexpected leak. We know how important the pool is for the community and our residents, and we are researching all options for repair." Kodjo Akapo, Director, Pueblo Regional Center

Harmes's 4-year-old son, Remington, was diagnosed with autism at a young age, but his mom says he's always loved swimming. However, there were not options in Pueblo County that accommodated all of his needs.

Harmes said sensory programs like the one previously offered at the Pueblo Regional Center were quieter and had fewer people. They also are more supportive of their needs and they're able to move more freely, she claims.

"If you have a public program, a lot of the time parents are treated as if their child is misbehaving or you get lots of looks," said Harmes.

Now, that the Pueblo Regional Center's pool is closing for the time being, their only option is to drive up to Colorado Springs to a community pool that accommodates her son's needs. However, Harmes is aware not every family has that luxury.

Harmes said she is looking for other community pool options that can accommodate people with special needs.

However, Harmes is pushing forward with her non-profit, Special Needs Community Connections, which aims at creating a resource list of programs and recreation resources for people with special needs in the Southern Colorado area. Harmes is also trying to find new resources and programs for people with disabilities.

Harmes is working with the Colorado Division of Regional Centers here in Pueblo to put on other programs.

The upcoming program is a sensory egg hunt.

The Pueblo Regional Center told KRDO that they don't know when the pool will re-open.