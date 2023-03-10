Traffic switch on South Academy Boulevard to start March 12-13.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should brace for traffic impacts come Sunday night due to the South Academy Boulevard Improvements Project.

According to the city, traffic shifts begin March 12 between Platte Avenue and Airport Roads to the outside lanes.

Crews will carry out median removals, construct detour pavement, and do underground utility work. Concrete barriers will reduce traffic to one lane for approximately five weeks.

Two lanes of traffic will be reinstated on southbound Academy Boulevard once the utility work is complete.

Daytime lane closures will begin Monday, March 13, between Fountain Boulevard and JetbWing Drive.

Crews will be installing temporary trafﬁc controls in the meantime.

Travelers in this area should expect delays and alternative routes are advised.

For more information, visit the Academy Boulevard Improvements Project's website or call (719) 427-6422.