Multiple earthquakes reported overnight near Trinidad

March 10, 2023
USGS
March 10, 2023

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple earthquakes were reported in Southern Colorado overnight into Friday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, there were five earthquakes near Trinidad on March 10.

Below is a timeline of the earthquakes:

  • M 4.3 - Colorado Thursday, March 9, 11:06 p.m. MST
  • M 2.8 - Colorado Friday, March 10, 1:40 a.m. MST
  • An M 2.5 - Colorado Friday, March 10, 2:43 a.m. MST
  • An M 3.0 - 12 km N of Segundo, Colorado Friday, March 10, 3:50 a.m. MST
  • M 3.5 - 8 km N of Segundo, Colorado Friday, March 10, 8:30 a.m. MST

No word on if there were any injuries or structural damage caused by the earthquakes.

