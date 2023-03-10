Comcast expanding services in Pueblo, including for Pueblo West residents and businesses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comcast is working to expand its Xfinity 10G Network to serve more of Pueblo County, including Pueblo West.

According to the company, the $75 million project will provide enhanced business products and services, and extend new fiber-rich highways to connect more of the existing and new homes and businesses throughout Pueblo County.

Comcast will provide multi-gig broadband internet speeds, video, mobile, voice, home management, and business products and services.

“Comcast is committed to connecting more people to what and who matters most to them,” said J.D. Keller, Senior Vice President, Comcast’s Mountain West Region in a press release. “We’re excited to bring our fast, reliable, secure network and services to more people throughout Pueblo County. Whether it’s for work, school, or entertainment, our fiber-rich, multi-gigabit network is built to meet the needs of tomorrow - today.”

Construction on the project has already begun in part of Pueblo West. People should be able to connect with services beginning in the fall.

“Access to reliable internet and telecommunications services is critical to the vitality and economic growth of Pueblo,” said Jeff Shaw President/CEO of Pueblo Economic Development Corp said in a press release. “Comcast is already a great service and community partner throughout our Pueblo communities, and we appreciate their investment. We value their commitment to increasing accessibility and bridging the gap to connect more people to much-needed services that will help our community and businesses thrive.”

Comcast said this planned expansion adds to the ongoing $1.2 billion investment in Colorado. Last year, Comcast supported United Way of Pueblo County, Boys &Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, and Southern Colorado Youth Development.

Currently, Comcast has four Lift Zone connectivity centers at central community organizations throughout Pueblo, including Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, Southern Colorado Youth Development, El Centro Del Quinto Sol Pueblo Parks and Recreation, and RMSER Community Center, to ensure more people have access to secure, reliable Wi-Fi.

For more construction details and updates, click here.