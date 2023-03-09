Vanguard advances to final-4
The Vanguard Coursers knocked off Grand Valley, 75-61, and advanced to the final-4 in class 3A.
The Coursers have won five straight games behind the electric play of Juliana Garcia, and Hailey Blanchard.
