One person taken to the hospital after Colorado Springs apartment fire

March 9, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken to a hospital following a small apartment fire on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews responded to a working fire in the 3600 block of E. Uintah St. at 12:38 p.m. Engine 7 reported a small fire in a top-floor apartment.

By 12:51 p.m., CSFD said the fire was out.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

