Nepal elects new president amid political uncertainty

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s parliament members are lining up to elect a new president, the third since the Himalayan nation abolished a centuries-old monarchy and became a republic. The election of the president Thursday has fueled feuds among the main political parties and triggered political uncertainty. A total of 884 members of the federal parliament and provincial assemblies gathered in the capital, Kathmandu, to vote for the new president. Analysts say the presidential election and a looming vote of confidence for Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal could lead to further instability.

