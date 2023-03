The Cardinals improve to 24-0 and are now just 2 wins away from capping an undefeated season.

McKayla Kiniston finished with a triple-double, 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 steals, in the win.

The McClave girls basketball team dominated Granada, 52-27, to advance to the Class 1A Final-4.

Danny Mata

