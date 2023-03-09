Skip to Content
Centura Health is gearing up to break ground on new Interquest location

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) -- Centura Health is getting ready to open its St. Francis Hospital Interquest location.

In an exclusive look at the construction site with KRDO, crew members can be seen working on the finishing touches for the rooms before medical equipment is put in place.

The work is expected to cost around $2 million per room.

The campus itself costs about half of what the building costs to construct.

The new hospital will include outdoor space for rehab amongst other activities and services.

The new location is set to open its emergency room on July 11, and July 12 will be its first surgery.

