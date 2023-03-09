Bill to protect Colorado concertgoers from deceptive ticket sales clears Senate

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that would implement new protections for consumers purchasing online tickets passed through the Colorado Senate Thursday.

SB23-060, Consumer Protection In Event Ticketing Sales, would amend consumer protection laws regarding ticket sales and resales for events. It would prohibit "speculative ticketing," a process where brokers sell tickets they don't yet possess.

The bill would also require a ticket reseller to have actual possession of a ticket before making it available for resale.

“Nearly everyone I talk to has had a difficult, if not impossible, experience purchasing online tickets for a concert, sporting event, or show,” Sen. Robert Rodriguez (D-Denver) said in a press release. "We must do a better job of eliminating deceptive resale practices and improve transparency for consumers. These commonsense consumer protections will help hold ticket sellers accountable and ensure no ticket buyer is cheated or deceived when making a purchase.”

If passed, SB23-060 would require online companies to clearly and transparently display "all-in prices," which are inclusive of all service charges and other fees required to purchase the ticket. That means people would see how much tickets actually cost, not only see the cost once they're set to pay and review the "fees."

SB23-060 now heads to the House for further consideration. You can follow the bill’s progress here.