Mainly cloudy and chilly Wednesday

Mainly cloudy and cool again today... but warmer temperatures on the way.

TODAY: The gray stratus layer will hang tough through a good portion of the day, helping to hold temperatures in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Gradually clearing skies overnight. Lows Thursday morning will fall into the low and mid-20s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Rejoice! Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Thursday and Friday as highs rebound into the 50s and 60s. Warm Saturday but we will be tracking a chance for a few evening rain showers. We will also see some moderate to heavy snow in the mountains this weekend.