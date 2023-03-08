Skip to Content
Mainly cloudy and chilly Wednesday

3-8 7DAY HIGHS

Mainly cloudy and cool again today... but warmer temperatures on the way.

TODAY: The gray stratus layer will hang tough through a good portion of the day, helping to hold temperatures in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: Gradually clearing skies overnight. Lows Thursday morning will fall into the low and mid-20s by sunrise.

EXTENDED: Rejoice! Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Thursday and Friday as highs rebound into the 50s and 60s. Warm Saturday but we will be tracking a chance for a few evening rain showers.  We will also see some moderate to heavy snow in the mountains this weekend.

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

