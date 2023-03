PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second straight year, the Pueblo East Eagles won the 4A state wrestling title. This was the third title won in the last six years.

Wednesday, the Eagles Empire got a chance to celebrate the accomplishment through a special school pep rally.

Even some members of other Pueblo schools came out to give the eagles some love.

Courtesy of District 60

The assembly honored the wrestler's hard work and dedication this past season.