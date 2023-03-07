Pueblo West Metro District launches new text/email alert system

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo West residents now have a new text and emergency notification service that'll provide them with information on emergencies, updates in the community, and more.

The Pueblo West Metropolitan District launched "Pueblo West Alerts." According to officials, this new system will send out alerts on several emergency and non-emergency topics including:

Emergency Alerts

Community Event Notifications

Parks & Rec Notices

Latest news about the Pueblo West Metro District and the community

Board of Directors updates

Public Information

Public Safety Notices

Weather alerts

Changes in operations

Road closures

“There is an information vacuum in Pueblo West, and residents have told us they have a hard time getting information,” said Pueblo West Metropolitan District Chief Administrator Brian Caserta in a press release. “The Pueblo West Alerts system is an exciting new tool that allows the Metro District to let residents know what’s going on in their community.”

The alerts will include location mapping, that way people should only be alerted on topics directly impacting their neighborhood.

Pueblo West residents can sign up by clicking here. Residents can also send “PWMD” to 38276 to sign up for emergency alerts.

For any questions on the Pueblo West Alerts system, contact Brandi Blankenship, Community Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives Manager, at 719-251-8723.