New red light camera activates Monday at intersection in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new red light camera has been added on the north side of Colorado Springs at the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Campus Drive.

The light was activated Monday, March 6 with a 30-day warning period. Starting April 6, a $75 fine will be assessed.

This camera will be monitoring the eastbound lanes on Woodmen Rd. just east of I-25 by the Viewhouse.

This marks the 20th camera in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro says typically the most significant accidents occur in intersections.

"This intersection is unique in that you have the interstate exiting there," Castro said. "Woodmen is a major road so you have a lot of lanes of traffic exiting. It's a major thoroughfare. But you have people exiting from high speeds going down to slower speeds."

According to CSPD, there have been 10 fatal traffic accidents as of February.

"We lost way too many lives to fatal traffic accidents last year and continuing into this year," Castro said.

Police say traffic accidents can be prevented. The goal of the increase in these red light cameras is to encourage everyone to slow down and make it where they're going safely.

Following the introduction of a new red light camera, police study the data for about a year to see if it's helping reduce crashes in the intersection, or if it needs to be moved to a different area.

"The goal is traffic safety," Castro said. "We've had 2 accidents with 3 deaths at that intersection. But we have to remember there are a lot of accidents that involve serious injury, life-changing injuries for some people."

Police do say, just because the camera flashes doesn't necessarily mean you'll receive a citation. An officer reviews each video before someone receives a violation notice in the mail.

