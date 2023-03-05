‘Purple Onion’ restaurant in Colorado Springs holding fundraiser Sunday for victims in Turkey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs restaurant is holding a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

'Purple Onion' is a Turkish and Greek restaurant and bar in east Colorado Springs. The owner, Erdal Bengogullari, has family in Turkey and has been searching for a way to help.

From 2 p.m. to closing Sunday, Purple Onion will be cooking authentic Turkish meals and sides, donating all proceeds to the victims.

100% of the funds made from the day will go to help for the cost of the funerals and necessities for the surviving families.

They ask for a $20 minimum donation per plate. There will be live entertainment, a raffle, DJ, and a band.

"All of my father and brother's side of my family is there," Bengogullari said. "Fortunately my mother and sister, they escaped at the right time. But they are there going through the burials and struggle. It's tough. Again last week they had another one, a 6.5. So they are shaken everyday."

Erdal's employees don't have direct ties to Turkey, but they're still very passionate about the cause.

If you can't make it to the restaurant Sunday for the fundraiser but you'd still like to donate and help, Erdal encourages everyone to donate to the 'GoFundMe' which goes directly to victim's and their families.