Colorado Springs medieval combat team plans to compete in World Cup in Prague

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Wardens, a medieval armored combat fighting team based in Colorado Springs, is headed to the world cup next month to compete for the championship title.

Medieval armored combat is a unique sport involving sword fighting in full-armored gear.

The Colorado Wardens recently competed in a national qualifying tournament called Carolina Carnage, earning a spot in the world cup in Prague next month.

"When we got to represent ourselves in South Carolina we were able to establish a really good reputation for ourselves as people who fought fair but hard," Colorado Wardens team captain Greg Fisher said. "So I'm excited to bring that reputation to Europe. We have a lot of very gifted fighters in terms of duels, they represented themselves well. Because of that we get to go on to the world cup in Prague."

The Colorado Wardens are the only armored combat team in Colorado. They say they're excited to represent Colorado and the United States in the April competition.

The Colorado Wardens consists of 12 competitors, 3 of which are headed to Prague to compete.

"If I can get one win and beat some champion from another country I'll be over the moon," Fisher said. "But it's also really exciting to be going overseas with the people you've been bleeding with and sweating with."

Franklin Brodsky is the team marshal, and he says his job is to referee and enforce the rules.

"These guys are getting dressed up in full medieval armor and hitting each other full force," Brodsky said. "This is a real martial art, it's not play acting."

The matches are timed, and the winner is determined by either points or the last person standing, depending on the number of fighters.

"It's in terms of how many points you get per strike," Fisher said. "Certain leagues, a head shot's worth 2 points, limbs are worth 1. But in melee, which is 3 on 3, 5 on 5, and up, it's whenever you hit the ground."

The team says they practice in their steel armor once a month, which ranges from 55-70 lbs. But most of the time they practice in their padded gear they call a 'soft kit,' which is much lighter.

"It's fun," Fisher said. "You get smashed in the head and you smell the sparks sometimes, it's exhilarating. I've always been a history buff so stepping into armor is surreal. Probably the coolest thing I've ever done."

The team has launched a fundraiser to help raise money to bring their gear internationally, because it's expensive to check heavy, large equipment.

After the world cup, the team's new season begins in May and the Colorado Wardens encourage anyone who's interested in joining to come out to a practice. To learn more, reach out to team captain Greg Fisher on the team's Facebook page.