At least 3 police officers killed in Nagorno-Karabakh clash

MOSCOW (AP) — A shootout between Azerbaijani soldiers and Nagorno-Karabakh region police has killed at least three people. The two sides gave differing accounts of what happened. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday’s shootout occurred when soldiers went to check vehicles suspected of transporting weapons along an auxiliary dirt road that leads from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital. Armenia’s Interior Ministry described the shooting as an “ambush” and said three officers of the separatist ethnic Armenian region’s passport division were killed. Azerbaijan said its forces “suffered losses” but did not give specific numbers. Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 that killed more than 6,000 people.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.