Local nonprofit holding 3rd annual dog-friendly St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and a local nonprofit is getting everyone in the spirit Saturday with an Irish-themed dog-friendly scavenger hunt in Downtown Colorado Springs.

All Breed Rescue and Training, a local dog rescue nonprofit, is encouraging everyone to come to downtown with their dogs for their third annual St. Patrick's scavenger hunt at 11 a.m.

People and their pups can come explore downtown Colorado Springs while solving a list of riddles and clues by traveling to local businesses to find the answers.

At each business, after solving the clue you and your pup should get a photo with the business sign before moving on to the next one.

There are first, second, and third place prizes and goodies for you and the pups.

It's a good event to get to know downtown for those new to the area, or for those who are local, it's a great way to put your tail-wagging skills and knowledge of the area to the test.

Tickets are $25 a person and include a t-shirt. Dogs are free. All funds go back to the nonprofit All Breed Rescue and Training to help rescue and rehabilitate dogs.

The hunt starts at Jack Quinn's at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.