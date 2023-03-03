VA to hold resource fairs for veterans, their spouses, caregivers across Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The front range is home to a large amount of military and veterans.

Three areas in the VA Eastern Colorado health care system will soon get some resource assistance for this population.

The VA will be holding resource fairs later in March to help connect the veteran population in the region to various support services.

There will be one in Colorado Springs on March 14, one in Pueblo on March 15, and one in Buena Vista on March 16.

These resource fairs will be open to veterans and their spouses, as well as their caregivers.

Resource fair events like these help veterans better access their VA benefits and services.

By coming to these events, veterans can also get assistance enrolling in their benefits.

According to the VA Eastern Colorado health care system, they currently provide care for more than 100,000 veterans. They say the Pikes Peak veteran population is expected to outpace the Denver metro area over the coming decade.

So, the VA is preparing to bolster its health care services this year in Colorado Springs by opening the Garden of the Gods VA clinic and Space Center VA clinic. As well as adding a second floor to the Union Boulevard VA clinic.

The VA recently expanded care last August for Vietnam-era, Gulf War-era, and post-9/11 veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. At the resource fairs, VA nurses will offer enrolled veterans toxic-exposure screenings.

For more information on how to apply for benefits or determine eligibility, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

Colorado Springs VA Resource Fair, Town Hall

Who: Veterans and their spouses, caregivers, and community leaders

When: Tuesday, March 14. Resource fair from 1 to 4 p.m.; the town hall, 4-5 p.m.

Where: PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom American Legion Post 5

15 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903

Pueblo VA Resource Fair, Town Hall

Who: Veterans and their spouses, caregivers, and community leaders

When: Wednesday, March 15. Resource fair from 1 to 4 p.m.; the town hall, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Center for American Values

101 South Main Street

Pueblo, Colorado 81003

Buena Vista VA Resource Fair, Town Hall

Who: Veterans and their spouses, caregivers, and community leaders

When: Thursday, March 16. Resource fair from noon to 3 p.m.; the town hall, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Cliff Sexton American Legion Post 55

338 N Railroad Street

Buena Vista, Colorado 81211