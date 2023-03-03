The Vanguard girls basketball team makes quick work of Faith Christian
The Vanguard girls basketball team made quick work of Faith Christian in the Class 3A playoffs on Friday night. The Coursers won 73-44. They will play Strasburg on Saturday.
