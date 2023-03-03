Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:12 PM

Family of missing Colorado Springs 21-year-old last seen in Teller County asks for help

Eduardo
TCSO
Eduardo "Lalo" Castaneda

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Maria Rosa knew something was wrong when her brother, Eduardo "Lalo" Castaneda, didn't text her Tuesday.

Rosa said he contacted her every day, so when she still hadn't heard anything from him Wednesday, she knew he was missing.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is searching for the 21-year-old man, who was last seen Monday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Castaneda was in Woodland Park coming back from Cripple Creek.

The TCSO said Castaneda was wearing an Adidas sweater and sweats.

Eduardo "Lalo" Castaneda

The family and friends spoke to 13 Investigates on Friday about their missing loved one and what led to his disappearance earlier this week.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Quinn Ritzdorf

Quinn is a reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content