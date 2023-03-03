County Commissioner claims overdose prevention centers are ‘totally wrong’ for Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Amid high rates of overdose deaths in Colorado, a group of Democrat lawmakers have introduced a bill that they claim will help in "saving the lives of persons at risk of preventable overdoses."

HB23-1202 would allow cities in Colorado to open overdose prevention centers, also commonly referred to as safe injection sites.

Pueblo County Commissioner Eppie Griego is vehemently against the House bill, claiming it will encourage drug use in Pueblo.

"They're already promoting it and they call it harm reduction. I call it promoting illegal drug use," Griego said.

Griego said the county is already looking at ways to circumvent state law if the bill passes and is signed by Governor Polis.

"We're looking at that right now because like I said, I just came across all this and I've been doing all this research, and I'm pretty disgusted in people keeping people high in our community," Griego said.

According to the bill text, the prime sponsors' state, "Colorado has disproportionately favored a criminal justice approach to substance use disorders instead of prioritizing public health." With increasing rates of fentanyl overdose deaths in Colorado, the bill says these harm reduction centers would include access to sterile consumption equipment, tools to test for the presence of fentanyl, counseling, and referrals to substance use disorder treatment."

"When you know that you've got a problem trying the same solution over and over and over again, looking for a different result is insanity," said Rep. Jenny Willford (D).

Willford helped write the bill. She told 13 Investigates these centers have prooven to be lifesavers for people struggling with drug addiction, and she encourages local leaders to permit what is best for their community.

"We're giving local governments the authority to do what they do best, and that's create laws and policies specifically for the communities that they serve," said Willford.

Griego said he has had a lengthy conversation with Pueblo County Senator Nick Hinrichsen, where he expressed his displeasure with the legislation and urged Sen. Hinrichsen to vote no on it if it reaches the Senate floor.

"I said how about I set up a meeting, with about 200-300 people. I asked him to explain it to the citizens of Pueblo County and he said he'd get back to me," Griego said. "Why can't they come down here? Because they're from here and they need to listen to the community. They just run all these laws now and that's wrong."

Griego claims he would encourage opening rehabilitation centers in Pueblo County instead of harm reduction centers. He didn't specify if any steps are actively being taken to provide Pueblo residents struggling with addiction rehabilitation centers.

13 Investigates reached out to Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar's office to ask if he supports HB23-1202. He declined an interview.

However, a spokesperson issued this statement:

"The City of Pueblo is keeping apprised of the legislative issue and will wait to evaluate the status of whether it passes or not to assess the potential impacts to Pueblo." Haley Robinson, Director of Public Affairs

This bill has been introduced and is scheduled for a second reading on the House floor on Monday, March 6.