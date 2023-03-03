Bipartisan bill signed into law, expanding Coloradans’ access to mental health care

COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Polis signed into law a new bill that will help people suffering from mental health disorders get treatment quicker.

Both Colorado Republicans and Democrats told KRDO that the issue of mental health is one everyone needs to address, regardless of a political party. Legislators said they have been hearing many complaints about wait times for mental health-related treatment all across Colorado.

"It isn't a partisan issue, it is doing what's best for the people," said Rep. Mary Bradfield from House District 21.

Bradfield told KRDO that some people have been waiting for up to eight weeks to see a physician that can prescribe medication for people suffering from mental health disorders.

However, both republicans and democrats understand that nobody wants someone who is not qualified to be giving out medications.

According to the new bill, there is a list of qualifications that need to be met for psychologists to be able to prescribe anybody medication.

A licensed psychologist has to apply to the board for a conditional prescription certificate and must include in the application satisfactory evidence that the applicant has satisfied the following requirements:

Completed a doctoral program in psychology

Has completed a master of science in a clinical psychopharmacological program with specified areas of core instruction

Has passed the psychopharmacology examination for psychologists;

Has completed a supervised and relevant clinical experience approved by the board;

Has successfully undergone a process of independent peer review ;

Holds a current license in good standing;

Maintains the required malpractice insurance; and

Annually completes at least 20- 40 hours of continuing education every two years

State leaders said while some physiologists already qualify, it will take some time for others to pave the way and get the required certification.

According to the bill, the Colorado medical board is authorized to promulgate rules to Implement procedures for obtaining a conditional prescription certificate and a prescription certificate; and establish grounds for denial, suspension, and revocation of the certificates. Also, the Colorado medical board is required to review complaints regarding violations of the bill and make recommendations to the board regarding disciplinary action.

The bill requires a prescribing psychologist to disclose to each patient that the psychologist is not a licensed physician. A prescribing psychologist needs to maintain a collaborative relationship with the healthcare provider who oversees the client's general medical care.

Rep. Judy Amabile (D) for House District 49 said this is just the beginning of expanding mental health resources for Colorado.

"I feel like, we have to build a giant castle and we just put another brick down," said Amabile.