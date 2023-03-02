The Air Academy girls basketball team took on Roosevelt for a spot in the Class 5A Final Four
The Air Academy girls basketball team fell to Roosevelt 51-47 on Thursday morning. Caitlin Kramer scored 27 points in the Kadets loss.
