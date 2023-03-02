Denver International Airport accepting applications for Teen Navigator Program

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A program that gives high school students the chance to learn more about the aviation industry returns to the Denver International Airport (DEN).

The Teen Navigator Program is designed for students over the age of 15 who are interested in learning more about the aviation industry and helping passengers navigate an airport.

Through the annual volunteer opportunity, teens will get the chance to participate in tours and training.

DEN is now accepting applications for the 2023 program through Sunday, April 16 at 5 p.m. The program begins the weekend of June 3 with a required orientation.

Interested students can apply here.

There are also opportunities for university students through DEN's College Internship Program. According to airport officials, that program is designed to empower, impact, and engage the workforce of the future.

All college internship positions are paid. To find out more information, click here. Application for College Internships close on April 14.