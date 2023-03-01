Still no arrests in February shootings involving teens, young adults

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates is pushing for answers after two died and seven were injured in two different El Paso County February shootings involving teens and young adults.

On Feb. 21, just after 7 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department said two groups met up behind the Alta Convenience store off Palmer Park Boulevard and Potter Drive for an “agreed-upon confrontation.”

A new video shared with 13 Investigates by a parent who said their kid was at the shooting shows a fight between two girls before the phone falls to the ground as gunshots ring out.

Police said about 20 different people in their teens and early 20s were at the scene, many of whom scattered in multiple directions when the shots rang out.

Another video obtained by 13 Investigates shows what happened shortly after the gunshots, as people flee the scene. Police say two adults and three juveniles sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the incident.

The shooting happened at a very public place, in fact, one of the victims was a bystander.

Austin Moses, another bystander, was at the convenience store buying cigarettes when he heard the gunshots, which he said lasted about three minutes. He told 13 Investigates he hid in the store before running out to his car to call 911. That's when he saw the suspect run across Potter Drive, toward a nearby apartment complex.

"He saw me at my car grabbing my phone and he started shooting back towards Alta at me," Moses said. "That's when I got my phone and ran back inside and took cover at that moment."

Moses said the suspect jumped into a Mini Cooper, without any license plates, headed eastbound on Palmer Park Boulevard.

CSPD said no arrests have been made more than a week after the shooting and couldn’t share any new information with 13 Investigates, including if the shooting was gang-related.

About two weeks earlier, two juveniles died in a shooting in the Meridian Ranch subdivision of Falcon. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple 911 calls of shots fired at the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive around 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Five people were taken to local hospitals for gunshot injuries. Caleb Ray Nickerson, 17, was one of the two victims who died.

13 Investigates reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation but never heard back.

Despite the two shootings in February involving injuries and even two deaths to juveniles, the Colorado Springs Police Department said there is not a rise in youth violence and the two shootings were extenuating circumstances.