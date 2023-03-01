Pedro Pascal appears delighted that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers working with him on ‘Buffy’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

If Pedro Pascal has been doing anything lately, it’s definitely slaying — and Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken note.

Before Pascal was fighting the Infected on “The Last of Us,” he was a college student-turned-vampire on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” as the titular TV star pointed out on Instagram on Monday.

“When #Mother met #Father,” Gellar said in the caption of a throwback photo of herself and Pascal from their shared “Buffy” episode from 1999.

Despite Pascal having an active Instagram account, he was surprised and delighted to find out about Gellar’s post when he appeared to learn about it for the first time at Tuesday’s Season 3 premiere of “The Mandalorian.”

“What I just found out that I am very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so that I can look at it myself, is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” he told Access Hollywood.

Pascal appeared on the Season 4 premiere episode of “Buffy” and played Eddie, a college student that Gellar’s star slayer befriends but is later forced to stake after he’s turned into a vampire.

The actor added on Tuesday that he wants Gellar to know that he remembers “every moment of shooting that episode,” and that “she was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time.”

Pascal also reminisced about filming the episode with Entertainment Tonight, saying that he remembers Gellar sharing ice cream with him during the night shoot on the UCLA campus and recalled having to wear his “vamp mask” while eating his lunch. He said that Gellar even taught him how to hit his mark on set.

“She was the best,” he gushed.

But the social media love-fest wasn’t over yet. Gellar saw Pascal’s remarks from his red carpet interviews and shared one final thought to her Instagram Story on Wednesday saying, “As if I could ever forget you.”

