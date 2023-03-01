Skip to Content
Mild and breezy today… snow Thursday morning

3-1 SNOW

Increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon with a chance for scattered rain and snow showers.

TODAY: An upper level low begins crossing the area today... bringing snow to the mountains today and tonight. Highs today will max out in the 40s and 50s. 

TONIGHT: Scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon... but a period of moderate snow just before sunrise Thursday morning. 1-2" of snow is possible for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Heavier snowfall south of Pueblo towards Walsenburg and Trinidad where 3-6" are possible.

EXTENDED: Snow will taper off to scattered showers by the afternoon... and highs will top out in the mid and upper-30s. Another weak wave will pass by to our north on Friday... with the chance for a few isolated snow showers. Cool Saturday with highs in the upper-30s and mid-40s.  Warmer by Sunday with highs back into the 50s and 60s.

