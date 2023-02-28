Mild and windy around the region

Breezy to windy conditions will be the story for Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s. Most our area is under a Red Flag Fire Warning through this evening because of strong winds and low relative humidity's.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Increasing cloud cover Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s. Snow will move into the area overnight... and roads may be slick in some places for the Thursday morning commute. Currently high end amounts look close to 2" around Colorado Springs and Pueblo... with higher amounts south of Highway 50s. Forecast amounts are highly subject to change... depending on the final track of this system.