Interstate Teacher Mobility Act would make it easier for out-of-state educators to teach in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawmakers are now debating a bill that educators believe could help solve the state's massive teacher shortage.

The proposed bill would make it easier for out-of-state licensed teachers to work in Colorado. Currently, out-of-state licensed educators cannot teach in Colorado Public Schools. The Interstate Teacher Mobility Act would change that.

District 11 in Colorado Springs is one of the countless Colorado school districts struggling to fill positions. Currently, it has 80 open teaching jobs. The district's teacher union believes if this bill passes, it'll cut out a lengthy process to hire out-of-state educators.

"Let's face it if it's a hassle people are less likely to do it," said Joe Schott, President of the Colorado Springs Education Association.

The act would allow those educators to get hired quicker, simplifying the hiring process. If passed, educators from ten states could transfer their licenses to apply in Colorado.

Among those states are Hawaii, Kansas, Mississippi, and Georgia.

The act could also make a big difference in El Paso County for educators in military families that relocate frequently.

"They are just bringing licensed from another state and the hurdles are being eliminated so that the transfer is significantly easier," said Schott.

Schott believes passing this law could reduce the state's teacher shortage crisis. Right now there are more than 1,000 opening teaching jobs statewide.

"Because the students don't go away if there are not people in these positions, so that makes for stress on the system," said Schott.

"There is more to do, this is a wonderful start."

Nine other states are considering joining the compact. For this to move forward, all ten states must approve the bill.