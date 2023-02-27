Mild and breezy for your Monday

Mild and breezy to start the work week.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine ahead for your Monday afternoon... but still breezy to windy conditions across southern Colorado. Highs will range from the mid-50s to the low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with Tuesday morning lows in the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler across the region with highs in the 40s and 50s. Unsettled weather returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning with snow in the forecast. This may impact the Thursday morning commute. Cold and snowy Thursday... then gradually warmer through the weekend.