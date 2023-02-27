Highway 109 bridge project over Highway 50 begins Monday in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation began work on a bridge project along Highway 109, just north of La Junta.

According to CDOT, the year-long CO 109 Bridge over US 50, BNSF Railroad project reconstructs the 57-year-old bridge on Hwy. 109 over Hwy. 50.

Work includes removing the existing asphalt surface, deck repairs, patching the concrete piers, concrete reinforcement, installation of waterproofing membrane, and asphalt overlay on the bridge and roadway approaches.

Drivers in the area can expect construction impacts Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Starting in April, a temporary traffic signal will alternate one lane of traffic through the work zone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to CDOT, the cost of the project is between $5.636 million project is expected to be completed by February 2024.

