Colorado Springs-based organization holds program Sunday for Black History Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are only a few days left in Black History Month, and one local organization, 'OneBodyEnt' is holding its annual Multicultural Black History Program Sunday at 4 p.m.

"It's a multi-cultural show," OneBodyENT Co-Founder and Director Jennifer Smith said. "So you'll see different backgrounds, different races, different ages."

The event, held at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS, features live performances, a fashion show, food, drinks, and a lot of celebration.

This is the 10th year of the show and many of the performers grew up involved in the program.

"It's an anniversary, so you're gonna see a lot of kids coming back from ages 7 or 10 and now they're 17 or 21," Smith said. "Kids will do performances with videos of what they did before, and then now."

The community event honors both known and not as well-known historical figures through reenactment, music, dance, fashion, poetry, and other honorary tributes.

"We'll see Paul Baldwin, Alicia Keys, which is my favorite, lots of kids doing fashion show performances, Wakanda theme, black history forever," Smith said.

The production features participants and performers of all ages and backgrounds.

"OnebodyENT, we bring people together in the community all year long," Smith said. "February's the most important because it's Black History, so everybody wants to learn about culture. Things they don't know. It's something people don't really celebrate so much in Colorado so we make sure we talk about things people don't embrace as much. But at the same time, black history is a subject across the world and we wanna make it known here in Colorado Springs that it's for everyone."