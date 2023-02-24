Skip to Content
Sunshine and cool this afternoon

2-24 Highs

Partly cloudy skies and cool Friday... warmer Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Clouds clearing as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will still be slightly below average... while topping out in the upper-30s and low-40s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with Saturday morning lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures both Saturday and Sunday... but the end of the weekend will be windy and unsettled with a chance for rain and snow showers. Snow will be heavier in the mountains. Mild early next week with highs in the low and mid-50s. We'll see another system approach by the middle of next week.

Chris Larson

