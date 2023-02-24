State now accepting applications for the Transportation Alternatives Program

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for a program that provides funding for transportation projects.

According to CDOT, the Transportation Alternatives Program helps fund projects that expand travel options, enhance safety for vulnerable users, improve the local economy, and protect the environment.

Approximately $42 million is available from CDOT for TAP projects. Eligible applicants include local governments, regional transportation authorities, transit agencies, natural resource or public land agencies, schools or school districts, tribal governments, and any other local or regional government entity.

Non-profits can apply by partnering with any of the named eligible applicants.

The interim draft application deadline is March 24, 2023. Final applications must be submitted by April 21, 2023. Projects are selected via a competitive scoring process based on criteria identified in the TAP Guidelines and Application by clicking here.

During the previous grant cycle, TAP funds were awarded to numerous projects including:

Construction of a concrete path in Arvada, connecting two schools, a park, and multiple residential areas. Included a Rapid Flashing Beacon street crossing signal

New trail construction in La Junta

Ute Pass Trail construction in El Paso County

Construction of new curbs and gutters, street scaping (benches, trees, shrubs, planter boxes, bike racks, trash receptacles, etc.), and other improvements along U.S. 160 in Del Norte

Construction of shared-use path improvements in and adjacent to the Bayfield Business Center

According to CDOT, federal funds are allocated through TAP. The program was authorized in 2012 by federal transportation legislation, known as MAP-21. It's now continued under the current federal transportation legislation, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.