‘Please help me,’ Mother’s frantic 911 call reveals brutal attack by 16-year-old son

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning, booking him into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. The boy is accused of attempting to murder his mother after dispatchers received a frantic 911 call from the woman Tuesday night.

"Somebody saying please help me, somebody mentioned a bat, somebody also saying, 'he's choking me,'" radioed a dispatcher.

Deputies responded to the call around 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the Trails End Court cul-de-sac quickly became an active crime scene.

"Looks like the son is going to be the suspect," said a deputy told a dispatcher.

The first responders identified the woman's injuries as severe, giving a judge enough evidence to quickly sign off on an arrest warrant for her son.

"I think from her injuries, I can articulate attempted second-degree murder," radioed a deputy.

At the time, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they believed the boy was still inside the home.

SWAT officers, K9 teams, crisis negotiators, explosives specialists, and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies surrounded the Colorado Springs home, urging him to come out.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured an announcement from deputies toward the house.

"This is the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," rang through the neighborhood. "We are not trying to hurt you. We are trying to resolve this peacefully."

But after teargas was deployed and SWAT teams entered the building, they determined the boy had fled the building prior to their tactical intervention attempts.

Several windows on 7125 Trails End Court are boarded up, and an orange flyer taped on the door warns, "Warning for this property: contaminated by chemical agents. Gas has been turned off."

Wednesday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the 16-year-old boy wandering on his street, where the road meets Sullivan Avenue.

He was consequently taken into custody.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they will not reveal the boy's identity because of his age.