today at 8:19 AM
Published 7:40 AM

Partly cloudy but chilly today

2-23 HIGHS

Chilly conditions today but warmer for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and well below average temperatures today with highs in the upper-20s and 30s. There is a small chance that we see isolated snow showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy overnight... with again cold lows in the single digits and teens.

EXTENDED: Warmer temperatures heading into the weekend with highs returning to the 50s and 60s on Saturday. A southwesterly flow aloft will continue to bring periodic snow to the mountains. A low-pressure center sitting off the southern California coast on Saturday will transit across New Mexico on Sunday... which may bring us a few rain and snow showers. Stay Tuned.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

