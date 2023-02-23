It was loud for the Air Force women’s basketball game against New Mexico

The Air Force women's basketball team hosted students from Trailblazer elementary on Thursday morning. There were supposed to be six to seven hundred kids, but the weather mess that up, but the ones who were there made their presence be know. Every time New Mexico shot a free throw, "We loved it. It's great having them out here, and anything to do to put the other team off their game. And hey, little kids screaming would get me," says Nikki McDonald. Kamri Heath adds, "The noise meter was going off and I was I was like, Oh, wow. Yeah. No, they were loud over there. I appreciate that."

The kids had it made. They got to play musical chairs at midcourt and get up on the jumbotron, "It was really fun and I've always liked to be on the Jumbotron, so this was my first time ever being on it," says Colin Daugherty.

"It feels really stressful, but I also love it because I've never been up here in my life. I have been on it at a hockey game here. So it it was kind of cool," says Danielle Williams.

They were eager to hang out with the bird and even though Air Force lost a close one, 70-65, they still managed to make an impact, "I thought it was going to be boys playing, but when I was girls, I was actually really happy and really shocked and makes me feel like I want to play on that ball team as well," says Harlow Biondolillo. "To hear that like we just play doing what we love can kind of inspire someone else to get out there and try something is awesome," says McDonald.