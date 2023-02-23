Colorado Springs Airport announces Avelo Airlines as new carrier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- At the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday, Avelo Airlines announced exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles via Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR) from Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The new flights will offer Colorado Springs the only nonstop flights to LA.

This new route will begin on May 3 and operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares between Colorado Springs and BUR start at $49*.

The flights will help fill a void left by United and Frontier. In January, United ended its nonstop services to Los Angeles and late last year Frontier pulled all service. Avelos is offering a new affordable option for Southern Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Airport says research shows the LA Basin is a popular destination for Springs travelers.

"We show almost 500 people every day from the Colorado Springs wider area that are going through the LA basin, so it’s a huge market. United, even though they were only serving with 50-seat jets, gave us a connection. Losing that made for another opportunity," said Greg Phillips, with the Colorado Springs Airport.