Colorado Democrats propose bill to raise the legal age to buy certain guns

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Colorado Democrats unveiled a package of bills that would address gun purchases, the state's Red Flag law, and more.

Currently, in the state of Colorado, people must be 18 years of age or older to purchase a shotgun or rifle. However, to buy a handgun the age limit is 21. One of the proposed bills would raise the age for all firearms from 18 to 21.

Under the bill, there would be exceptions for legal firearm purchases for people under the age of 21. That includes peace officers, members of the military, antique weapons collectors, and those who have completed a hunter’s safety education course and hold a hunting license.

Supporters of the bill said raising the age is necessary to combat gun violence in Colorado and create safer communities.

"I don't think we need to remind ourselves that our state is clearly no stranger to the devastation that can be brought by gun violence. Just yesterday, families and communities across Colorado were reminded of that fear once more as the false reports of school shootings were reported from Alamosa to Fort Morgan," said Steve Fenberg, Colorado Senate President.

A little over three months ago, the Colorado Springs community was rocked after a shooter opened fire in an LGBTQ+ nightclub killing five people and injuring many more.

However, not everyone is in support of the proposed gun reform. One Pueblo gun store owner believes raising the age won't solve the problem.

"By changing that law, I don't think it'll help. But the American public want a quick fix, and there's no such a thing," claimed Rich Concialdi.

Colorado Republicans also voiced their opposition. In a statement, Minority Leader Mike Lynch (R-Wellington) said "we must care about addressing the issue of gun crimes while also recognizing the utmost importance of protecting and honoring the liberties outlined in our founding documents."

Lynch accused Democrats of pushing an "anti-constitution, anti-freedom, and anti-Colorado agenda."

Still, even if it would pass, Concialdi admitted that he doesn't think the bill would affect his business sales. He said most of his customers are people over the age of 21 looking for handguns, with 60% of his sales being handguns and 40% being long guns.

"I don't know if that's going to do anything as far as helping the situation at hand with gun violence, but we will see," said Concialdi.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a person between the age of 18-20 can legally possess a handgun and one could be transferred to them as a bona fide gift from an immediate family member. Is still unclear if this bill will change that.

The bill will be up for various rounds of debate.

In order for this proposed bill to pass it needs to have a majority vote by the state legislature. If it does get the required votes it will then go to the governor's desk to be signed.

In addition to the Raising the Age to Purchase all Firearms to 21 bill, Democrats introduced a bill to improve and expand Colorado's Red Flag Law, establish a three-day waiting period for firearm purchases, advance justice for victims of gun violence, and remove gun industry immunity in Colorado.